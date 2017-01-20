Substantial institutional capital set to move into real estate assets this year

20 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Global investors’ and fund managers’ appetites for real estate investment remains strong with over 50 billion euros (US$53.14 billion) of institutional capital expected to flow into the niche market this year, says a survey by INREV (European Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles), ANREV (Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles), and PREA (Pension Real Estate Association).

The three associations conducted the survey between September and November 2016 and interviewed 119 investors, 184 fund managers and eleven fund-of-funds managers with a minimum combined AUM of 2.1 trillion euros.

The findings anticipate that a minimum of $53.6 billion in capital will be invested in global real estate during 2017, raising the total average target allocation for investors by 10% from 1.5% to 11.5%.

“Overall, more than half of investors who responded to the survey plan to increase their global real estate allocation over the next two years. European investors suggested the greatest uplift – up from 9.4% currently to 11.5%. Investors from Asia Pacific are not far behind with intentions of increasing their target allocations to real estate from 8.4% to 10.4%, while North American investors are mostly on target with the aim of growing their real estate allocation by 80 basis points from 11.3% to 12.1%”, said the report.

However, the survey indicates that there are significant discrepancies between large and small investors on a weighted basis, stating: “While all investors plan to increase their allocation to real estate, larger investors will still maintain a lower allocation to this asset class as a proportion of total assets under management, than their smaller peers”.

The findings also articulate that around half of the expected investment capital (49%) will come from European investors, while 36.3% will originate from North American investors and 13.8% from investors from the Asia-Pacific region. However, the US is expected to attract the largest percentage of total capital earmarked for investment at 40.9%, while 36.4% is predicted to be headed to Europe and 18% to Asia Pacific. The Americas (ex-US) will attract a small but growing share of the total capital at 4.8%. The picture suggests that investors will be adopting a more diversified global investment strategy than previous years.

“The rise in capital allocation to real estate investment suggests a robust story for the coming year,” says Henri Vuong, INREV’s director of research and market information. “There were obvious questions and concerns raised about certain markets that have historically been seen as bomb-proof, but this simply reflects the healthy ebb and flow in sentiment that comes with sophisticated investment decision making. Time will tell, but the survey points to a positive prognosis for the real estate investment industry, with non-listed funds driving access for many investors.”