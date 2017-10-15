Regulators to set up task force to develop sustainable finance

25 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Regulators from emerging markets have agreed to set up a task force to accelerate development of sustainable finance, according to a statement issued at their annual meeting last week.

The move comes as investors place increasing emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in their investment decisions.

Regulators are also committed to strengthening cyber resilience in capital markets, underscoring concern about the increasing threat from cyber attacks.

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) committee held its annual meeting and conference in Sri Lanka on September 20-21.

Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) Chairman Ranjit Ajit Singh, who is also vice chairman of the IOSCO board, says in the statement that the decision to set up the task force “is aligned with SC’s efforts in advancing Malaysia's position as a leading Islamic finance centre and its value proposition as a centre for sustainable finance.”

Participants at the two-day event, which drew over 300 participations from 50 jurisdictions, discussed measures to address challenges in scaling up sustainable market-based financing, including the role of policymakers, regulators and industry participants in promoting green financing solutions in emerging markets.

“The role of international financial institutions in supporting sustainable capital markets was also reviewed,” according to the statement.

The GEM Committee also conducted a cyber simulation exercise developed in collaboration with market experts to strengthen regulatory capabilities and preparedness in addressing cyber threats.

“Greater regulatory cooperation is critical in strengthening resilience and regulatory expertise in relation to cyber threats,” Mr. Singh says.

Other substantive areas discussed include key issues and challenges regarding liquidity in emerging capital markets. Regulators also discussed how financial technology is shaping capital markets, and the balance between innovation and investor protection, particularly in areas such as cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

IOSCO members regulate over 95% of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions. The GEM committee, representing 107 members and approximately 80% of the IOSCO membership, is the largest committee in the international body.