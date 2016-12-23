The buy-side evolution: Why is strategy selection key?

11 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Ofir Gefen*

Today, buy-side firms are spending increasing time on comparing and analysing broker performance, when in fact transaction cost analysis (TCA) demonstrates that choosing the right strategy for an order has an average of four times as much cost impact1. Therefore, in order to help traders to make strategy selections without bias and decrease transaction costs, more Asian buy-side desks are building new analytical models to create comparable frameworks of choice.

Choice overload, same strategies

Buy-side Asia Pacific trading desks can choose from over 30 brokers in the region that provide algorithms and typically have nine to 11 electronic brokers and up to 60 different algorithms available on their desktops2. Although this looks like a dizzying amount of choice, when Investment Technology Group (ITG) analysed the actual usage of algorithms, the data shows traders frequently revert to the same familiar strategies, regardless of the trade being made.

The wrong trading strategy may increase costs

For example, the chart shows expected versus actual usage of an Implementation Shortfall (IS) strategy by Asia Pacific traders. One would expect IS to be used often in high-volatility, low-spread situations where the goal is to minimise timing risk by trading early. But that wasn’t the case. Actual usage shows frequent use of IS for orders with a high spread and in low-volatility conditions, where impact will affect costs in a more aggressive way than is required.

Strategy selection models and the buy-side evolution

While in most walks of life more choice is invariably seen as a positive, too much can be bewildering and counterproductive. Buy-side firms now want less complexity and less choice in how they decide trading strategy for different orders. They want a smaller set of trusted strategies and a clear idea of when to deploy each one. This is causing a growing trend in using pre-trade and real-time analytics to choose the best tool for the job.

At a basic level traders are being encouraged to work their way through “decision trees” based on order characteristics such as spread, liquidity, volume profile, size of order and current market volatility to select optimal trading strategy, rather than defaulting to frequently used strategies or algos based on habit. While post-trade TCA has been used to explore why costs were incurred after the fact, this has rarely been translated into a real-time feedback framework that helps the trader select strategies at the crunch point when they need to make a decision.

But that’s changing as the buy-side evolves. A number of buy-side desks, both in Asia Pacific and globally, are starting to use dynamic data-driven models that analyse performance of different algorithm strategies for different orders and market conditions. The goal is for this analysis to provide live, real-time recommendations on which trading strategy and even which broker tools are most suitable for the trade at hand.

Why is the right selection model vital?

The right selection model means that buy-side traders can have a simple, data-based guide to which strategy is likely to work best for each order. This should result in saved time and improved cost outcome. Moreover, both strategy and broker algo performance can be measured according to a comparable framework, and data normalised to remove a large portion of human bias that may contribute to the results seen in the chart.

Finally, this helps traders manage some of the complexities of market structure common for Asia, simplifying the trader’s decision-making process: models are based on order characteristics, so a wide spread, deep queue, illiquid stock is likely to trade well using the same strategy whichever market its traded in.

Of course, broker choice remains an important factor – that’s why a comparable framework that incorporates both is important – but informed strategy selection is key for buy-side traders trying to manage the costs of trading. To achieve this, it is essential to incorporate a solid post-trade model with pre-trade and real-time decision-making tools, calibrated against actual results. Doing so can build a framework that makes the choice of both strategy and broker algos feasible in a world overloaded with choices.

1ITG compared Q2 trading of Hong Kong orders of less than 5% MDV in large-cap stocks. The range of cost outcomes across different brokers using a VWAP strategy was 6 bps. However, when comparing cost outcomes of trading these orders using different strategies, the range was far greater at 22 bps.

*Ofir Gefen is co-head of execution services at ITG Asia Pacific