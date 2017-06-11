Rise of passive signals alarm bells for less skillful active operators

09 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, Switzerland By David Macfarlane

It’s clear that passive investing is on the rise and that index providers now have to develop and implement index solutions based on more sophisticated investor demand.

According to a Moody's report released in February this year, passive investments account for US$6 trillion of assets globally and 28.5% of AUM in the US, with a projection to exceed 50% in the next four-to-seven years, Priscilla Luk, managing director, head of global research and design, Asia Pacific at New York-headquartered S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

Jessie Pak, managing director of UK index provider FTSE Russell in Asia, says that the terms “index” and “benchmark” are often used synonymously, which can understandably confuse investors. In simple terms, she points out, in the world of investing, a benchmark is a standard point of reference against which the performance of an investment can be measured.

“Clients require indexes that provide an accurate representation of a given market – and evolve and innovate as those characteristics change,” she explains to AAM, adding that her company’s indexes are based on the most relevant data, calculated using robust methodology, and then delivered to customers.

According to Ms. Luk, with increasing market share of passive investment, the less skilful active managers are likely to lose the most assets, leaving the surviving funds with more skillful managers, or those in specialised areas which cannot be replicated by indexing technology. “This should eventually raise the quality of the surviving fund managers,” she says.

“When benchmarking the performance of an investment, an index – a hypothetical portfolio of stocks designed to represent the relative asset class, market or market segment – is typically used,” adds Ms. Pak. “Institutional investors such as pension plans, as long-term investors, seek to meet their investment objectives through a variety of investment methods, and the indexes play an important role in the design, implementation and evaluation of an institutional investment portfolio.

Indexes and economic bubbles

In the opinion of Shirley Low-Storchenegger, head of Asia Pacific at Swiss-headquartered STOXX Ltd (STOXX), bubbles in the market are normally tied to the real economy and have little to do with indexes. She tells AAM that fund managers need indexes in order to define benchmarks and very often, their benchmarks are not properly selected.

“For instance,” Ms. Low-Storchenegger says, “[some] active managers are running minimum variance portfolios with the mandate to outperform the market-cap-weighted benchmark. In my view, this is an incorrect selection of benchmarks as the benchmark should actually be a minimum variance benchmark so that the investors can truly measure the manager’s real alpha generated from taking active risk and not closeted smart beta index returns.”

She goes on to say that STOXX, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, listens carefully to what its clients and investors are looking for and develops index solutions to meet their needs. “In recent years, we have been focussing on the development of smart beta index strategies from single-factor to multi-factor strategies that cater to investors’ demand for such approaches,” notes Ms. Low-Storchenegger.

She concludes by predicting that investors in the Asia Pacific region will adopt smart beta index strategies at a faster pace than expected, in the same way that they moved to mobile phones at the expense of land lines, and are embracing e-commerce via the internet.