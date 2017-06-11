Not all indexes are created equally

16 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA By David Macfarlane

Broadly speaking in the indexing space, there are market-cap weighted, alternatively weighted, factor, currency, ESG (environmental, social and governance), fixed income, and industry specific indexes. Investable products can then be created that track these indexes, providing a huge range of options for investors. The characteristics of an effective benchmark include: being representative, investable, tradable, easy to understand, cost-efficient, and supported by strong governance.

So how are indexes differentiated, and which ones carry the most risk?

“A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors with the tools they require to measure and analyse markets across asset classes, styles or strategies,” Jessie Pak, managing director of UK index provider FTSE Russell in Asia tells Asia Asset Management. She says FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide, giving a precise view of the markets relevant to any investment process.

Priscilla Luk, managing director, head of global research and design, Asia Pacific at New York-headquartered S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), points out that the company calculates millions of indices every day, and that most fall into one of the following categories:

Traditional beta indices Equity indices Fixed income indices Commodity indices

Strategy indices

Thematic indices

She explains that the traditional beta indices closely reflect the changing value of the asset classes they track without layering on any special-interest screens or strategies. These indices provide straightforward measures of market return and risk of the asset class they are tracking.

The strategy indices mimic a range of strategies, notes Ms. Luk, such as those that aim to provide dividend income, control risk, or account for other market factors. “While these indices are often based on traditional equity indices – for example, their constituents might be drawn from the S&P 500 or the S&P Global BMI – the indices’ defining features are distinctively their own. Their risk and return profiles are vastly different from the traditional beta indices.”

Thematic indices track specialised themes. Ms. Luk says that their singular focus makes them distinct from, and sometimes more complex in terms of their methodology, than the traditional beta indices. As an example, she says: “The S&P Shariah Indices seek to include only companies that are considered acceptable for investment according to Shariah law while the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index provides a benchmark for companies focussed on sustainability around the globe.”

Regarding the risk profile, Shirley Low-Storchenegger, head of Asia Pacific at Swiss-headquartered STOXX Ltd (STOXX), says that a minimum variance strategy should carry the least risk within the equity asset classes. “For example, our China A 900 Minimum Variance Unconstrained Index offers investors a one-year volatility of 11.1% compared to 23.4% of the CSI 300 market cap weighted benchmark. The highest risk should be our leveraged and short index family.”

STOXX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group and the marketing agent for the indices of the group, including the German DAX Index. Ms. Low-Storchenegger says STOXX and DAX offer nearly 11,000 indexes, and that they can be categorised as standard market-cap benchmark indexes and smart beta index strategies among the equity indexes.