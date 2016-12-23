India’s mutual fund industry to benefit massively from demonetisation policy

28 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, India By Asia Asset Management

The unprecedented withdrawal of more than 85% of India’s higher-value bank notes will drive the demand for financial products in India, and potentially double the value of assets under management (AUM) of its mutual fund industry within the next four to five years.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration that 500- and 1000-rupee notes were no longer legal tender effective November 8 has scrapped more than 85% of cash currently in circulation, totalling almost 15 trillion rupees (US$220 billion), according to BNP Paribas Investment Partners India (BNP India).



The latest move to crack down on corruption and flush “black money” out of the economy caught Indian citizens by surprise in the cash-based economy, where cash represents some 12.1% of India’s GDP. Around 90% of consumer purchases are made in cold hard cash, says BNP India in a report.



A similar research report from HSBC predicts India’s economic growth to fall by up to one-percentage point in the wake of the demonetisation, while long-term gains will depend on the government’s follow-up reforms.



However, the demonetisation will flush banks with liquidity, which can be translated into support to different rates; including lending, deposits and government bond yields.



It has been reported that the banking system has already witnessed a 5 trillion rupees accretion to deposits over the last two weeks since Prime Minister Modi’s declaration.



In an exclusive interview with Asia Asset Management, Anand Shah, chief investment officer at BNP India says: “Demonetisation will lead to a fall in property prices and combined with declining lending rates, we expect demand for financial products including equity to rise.”

Currently, 70% of household savings in India are in physical assets – primarily gold and real estate; while financial assets, including bank deposits, mutual funds, equity, bonds, and pension and insurance funds, account for only a third of overall household assets in India.



“We believe the recent demonetisation move by the government will help the asset management industry to attract a higher share of household assets,” says Mr. Shah, adding that the demand for financial products will be further boosted as the government’s aggressive stance against black money will be here to stay.



“The current size of India’s mutual fund industry is 15 trillion rupees,” says Mr. Shah. “We believe the combination of its high savings rate, shift from physical to financial assets and a huge flow of liquidity into the banking system can potentially double AUM of the mutual fund industry in India within next four-to-five years.”

