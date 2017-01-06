India’s stock market looking up

06 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, India By Hui Ching-hoo

Prospects for India’s stock market look positive despite the introduction of major regulatory changes in 2016 – such as the implementation of GST (Goods and Service Tax) and the unprecedented demonetisation policy. Its benchmark NIFTY 50 Index delivered an annual return of 3% last year, and market experts are confident that corporate earnings will keep growing as India continues to be an important player in institutional asset allocation amongst the emerging markets.



Huzaifa Husain, head of India equities at PineBridge Investments, claims that India’s market valuation is currently at a reasonable level, even after taking into account the expected slowdown due to demonetisation. “We expect capital flows to be positive in 2017 as India requires a lot of capital.”



“In addition, foreign investors are becoming increasingly comfortable investing in a high-growth country such as India. The only two years in which capital was withdrawn were in 2008 - due to the global financial crisis, and in 2011, which was only a very small amount.”



Mr. Husain expects the government to implement more changes to the taxation system this year, in hopes of improving efficiency. He also expects the regulatory reforms to enhance existing bankruptcy laws and remove of some of the obstacles currently present in infrastructure investment.



Nilang Mehta, senior investment analyst at HSBC Global Asset Management also commented on India’s market valuation, stating: “India market’s valuation currently stands at a reasonable level with the forward price-to-earnings ratio at around 16-17x, down from the peak at 21-22x in 2014.



“Additionally, its return on equity (ROE) is relatively high and less cyclical compared to other emerging markets. The ROE trajectory for India has also started to trend up for the first time since 2010/11. Furthermore, the valuation premium for Indian markets has come down to its long-term average plus its forward earning growth is higher than other emerging markets. Overall, these factors make India attractive from a valuation perspective.”



Despite the moderately positive return of India’s NIFTY50 benchmark index last year, Mr. Mehta elaborates that sector performance was very divergent and the dispersion of stock returns within the sector was very wide. As such, investors have to be more selective in the course of stock picking, to identify the beneficiaries from the regulatory reforms and economic tailwinds.



BNP Paribas Investment Partners notes in a report that India saw a gradual pick up in corporate earnings in 2016 with promising earnings trends in Q3 last year. Although the demonetisation is expected to cause a temporary hit in earnings, the country is expected to see a steady recovery in 2017. “This is all the more interesting as valuations have become attractive following the demonetisation-led market correction,” says the report.



Mr. Husain concludes: “We’ve seen a number of investors increasing their allocations to Indian equities as well as looking at India as part of a single country allocation for the first time. This is because India offers a number of advantages including risk diversification. Unlike some other countries, India is a net importer of commodities so it stands to gain from low prices.”