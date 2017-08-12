India’s IL&S said to launch US$1bn infrastructure fund

26 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, India By Asia Asset Management

IL&S Investment Managers, one of India’s largest private equity players by AUM, is reportedly launching a new US$1 billion fund, to invest in Indian infrastructure assets.

The fund is said to have secured capital commitments from South Korean and Japanese pension investors, according to The Economic Times, an Indian business paper. It is expected to close its fundraising efforts to additional investments shortly.

The move builds on the company’s success in raising a $550 million fund for distressed Indian assets with the US private equity firm Lone Star Funds in February.

The company did not respond to a request for comments from Asia Asset Management.

Ramesh Bawa, chief executive of IL&S Financial Services, the parent company of IL&S Investment Managers, told The Economic Times that the new fund will focus on opportunities in developers of roads and power assets, as well as logistics companies, as he expects them to benefit from the Indian government’s infrastructure sector policies.

Mr. Bawa also said the fund will seek out infrastructure developers that require recapitalisation, as the sector has undergone “excess leverage” previously, but is still expected to offer opportunities in the growing Indian economy.

According to latest data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s infrastructure sector saw some 33 deals involving $3.49 billion of investments in the fiscal year ended April 30, up from $2.98 billion raised for 31 deals in the prior fiscal year.

The government says the majority of deals were in power, roads and renewable assets. It says it will “invest highly” in highways, renewable energy and urban transport before general elections in 2019.

Meanwhile, IL&S Investment Managers is also finalising a $1 billion mezzanine debt fund with a private investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank, which will provide financing for infrastructure projects in Sub-Sahara Africa.

IL&S Investment Managers has some $3.2 billion of AUM.

The company and its parent are subsidiaries of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, whose shareholders include the State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Japan’s ORIX Corporation and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.