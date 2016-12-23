Indonesia’s investment-linked product market demonstrates high growth potential

21 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, USA, Thailand, Indonesia By Asia Asset Management

A new report from research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli) claims that while Singapore and Hong Kong’s investment-linked product (ILP) business has been languishing, other Asian markets such as Indonesia, China, Taiwan, and Thailand are offering better prospects.

Of these four markets, Cerulli says Indonesia has the highest growth potential and the growth momentum in the country remains strong even though the first ILPs were launched more than a decade ago.

The report states that Indonesian banks and insurance agents are keen to promote ILPs more, as compared to mutual funds, because of higher fee incentives. It also states that banks typically have exclusive arrangements with insurance firms to sell their products, despite there being no such partnerships with asset managers to distribute mutual funds.

If the country’s regulator – the Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK)) – however, decides to scrap upfront fees and exclusivity in bancassurance partnerships, it could limit growth prospects. At the same time, Cerulli points out that the OJK has raised the cap on overseas Shariah investments from 15% to at least 51% since November 2015. It also notes that this may present an opportunity for fund managers to offer foreign-invested Shariah-compliant funds on ILP platforms, if regulators allow it.

Insurers were ranked as the channel that managers surveyed for Cerulli’s Asset Management in Southeast Asia 2016 report say they would be most keen to use over the next three years. The research also revealed that various reforms introduced in the last few years are likely to help boost fund distribution through this channel, and that banks will also continue to push bancassurance sales, which significantly involve unit-linked products.