Indonesia’s rating upgrade expected to draw foreign investment

24 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Indonesia By Asia Asset Management

Indonesia is likely to attract more foreign investment after Standard & Poor’s (S&P) recently upgraded the country’s sovereign rating to investment grade, according to government officials and industry players.

S&P on May 19 lifted Indonesia’s long-term sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BB+.

According to Endre Pedersen, chief investment officer for fixed income (Asia ex-Japan) at Manulife Asset Management (Manulife), “Indonesia would likely see inflows from clients who observe stricter credit requirements, such as Japanese investors.”

“Indonesia’s ten-year local bonds are currently yielding 7%, which is, in our view, compelling relative to other investment grade government bonds around the world,” Mr. Pedersen says in a commentary.

Manulife has been overweighting Indonesia for several months in anticipation of the upgrade, and sees Indonesian bonds as a major contributor to the positive returns of its bond strategies over the past year.

All three major rating companies now rate Indonesia investment grade. Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Services had already upgraded the country’s credit rating to investment grade several years ago.

“A rating upgrade increases our access to international funding in the future,” Scenaider Siahaan, strategy and financing portfolio director at Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance, told the Jakarta Globe newspaper on May 19.

“It's important to note that we won't be recklessly adding new debt. Instead, we will keep improving the way we use the debt,” he said, according to the news report.

S&P says its rating upgrade reflects its assessment of reduced risks to Indonesia's fiscal metrics.

“We believe the government's increased focus on realistic budgeting has reduced the likelihood that a shortfall in future revenue would widen the general government deficit significantly beyond what we expect now,” according to S&P’s statement.

It says Indonesia “has exhibited effective policymaking in recent years to promote sustainable public finances and balanced economic growth” and believes “economic and financial policy settings have become more predictable recently”.

Indonesia’s central bank welcomed the upgrade.

“This recognition has confirmed further the acknowledgement of the international community on Indonesia’s achievement in maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability as well as supporting sustainable economic growth amidst uncertainty in the global conditions,” Agus D.W. Martowardojo, governor of Bank Indonesia, said in a statement on May 19.

He said the central bank “will continue to maintain macroeconomic stability to support the continuation of structural reforms taken by the government and the development of a sustainable and inclusive economic growth”.