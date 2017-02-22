Rob Thompson appointed as head of adviser distribution at Insight Investment

22 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Global investment manager Insight Investment (Insight), which is owned by BNY Mellon, has appointed Rob Thompson as head of adviser distribution in Australia.

Rob Thompson

In his new role, he reports directly to Bruce Murphy, director of Insight’s Australian business, who remarks: “Rob’s appointment adds to the very strong foundation that Insight has built in Australia and signals our intention to now extend our institutional capabilities to the local intermediary network. We believe Insight’s differentiated non-benchmark oriented approach to multi-asset and absolute return bond investing will resonate with advisers seeking strongly risk-managed solutions to meet their clients’ investment objectives.”

Mr. Thompson joins Insight from PM Capital where he was head of distribution. He has also held senior distribution roles at Perpetual and Macquarie Bank.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Thompson says: “Advisers are grappling with uncertain investment markets and an ageing investor demographic. There is a need for more certainty in outcomes and Insight is well placed to fill this gap. We are challenging the status quo by combining an absolute-return approach with institutional quality risk management, offered at a fair price.”

Insight has operated in Australia for more than 20 years and was managing A$38.9 billion (US$29.82 billion) as of December 31, 2016, on behalf of Australian institutional investors. Headquartered in London, the firm has operations in the UK, US and Australia. Its aggregated AUM as of the end of last year was US$646 billion.