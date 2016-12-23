Insurers in China are greatest outsourcers of assets

25 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Global research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates’ (Cerulli) newly released Asian Insurance Industry 2016 report reveals that Chinese insurers currently outsource the most assets – the firm estimates that Chinese insurers outsourced US$228.1 billion in life insurance assets in 2015, up by 38.6% over 2014 and nearly double the amount in 2011. The report also revealed that Taiwanese and Korean insurance companies are currently the most active in overseas investments among insurers in Asia ex-Japan.

The research and consulting firm points out that China's life insurers have seen their liabilities rise as they tried to compete with providers of popular wealth management products by offering policies with attractive return rates, such as universal life. The report claims that total insurance liabilities in the country stood at $1.7 trillion in 2015, up by 44.5% from 2013. Though most of these outsourced assets are invested domestically, more assets are expected to flow overseas as Chinese insurers see a growing need for better returns outside their domestic market to help meet their liabilities.

According to Cerulli, Chinese insurers also face a growing concern over the potential impact of lower interest rates, with the People's Bank of China's base rate for one-year loans now at 4.35% and its benchmark rate at 1.5%. With more than 21% of total insurance assets invested in deposits alone at end-2015, insurers derive an important portion of their investment income from the interest earnings of these investments. A fall in interest rates will inevitably have an impact on their investment income and will push insurers to deploy assets more efficiently by diversifying their sources of returns, including overseas.

Evidently this is something Cerulli has already seen happening. Looking at the Chinese insurance industry's total investment portfolio, the proportion of assets in bank deposits declined from 27.1% in 2014 to 18.8% in June 2016, the firm reports. On the other hand, investments in the “others” category – which includes listed and unlisted long-term equity investments, bank wealth management products, trusts, private equity, venture capital, loans, and real estate – rose from 23.7% in 2014 to 34.2% in June 2016.

Cerulli expects many Chinese insurers to work with foreign managers on offshore allocation due to their general lack of overseas investment experience and expertise.

“There will particularly be opportunities among small and mid-sized players as they follow the lead of large insurers and rely on third parties. Unlike their larger counterparts, most of these players don't have asset management subsidiaries in China or Hong Kong to help them with their investments," says Manuelita Contreras, associate director at Cerulli, who led the report.

This outlook is supported by the increasing number of insurers with regulatory approval to invest overseas: “Nine life and non-life companies received the green light to invest overseas in 2015 through the external manager route, up from only four in 2014. As of July 2016, 15 insurers have the approval to invest overseas through this route,” notes Rui Ming Tay, analyst at Cerulli, who co-led the report.

Kangting Ye, an analyst at Cerulli who covers the Chinese insurance market, remarks: “Through the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, some of the private insurers are expected to use their overseas investment quotas to outsource assets, potentially for global fixed-income and multi-asset strategies.” There were 40 approved QDII insurers as of June 2016, according to Cerulli.

ASEAN insurance

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Insurance Council (AIC) has just released its 2016 ASEAN Insurance Statistical Report.

According to the findings, total gross written premiums recorded in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased by 2.9% to $96.3 billion, and the overall insurance penetration rate rose 40 basis points from 3.4% in 2014 to 3.8% in 2015. Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia have the most developed insurance markets in the region with contributors of insurance premiums at 33%, 23% and 21% respectively. On the other hand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines recorded the highest growth in gross premiums at 38.4%, 22.6% and 10.9% respectively.

The ASEAN life insurance market recorded a 3.9% increase to $68.7 billion in net written premiums in 2015, with Singapore (32.4%), Malaysia (22.9%) and Thailand (22.1%) as top contributors. The highest growth was registered by Cambodia with a 192.6% increase in life insurance followed by Vietnam (30.1%) and the Philippines (13.5%).

The general insurance market has also registered significant growth with a 2.9% increase in its gross written premiums, led by Singapore (33.3%), Thailand (24.3%) and Indonesia (15.4%) as top contributors. Cambodia and Vietnam recorded the highest growth at 16.4% and 13.9%.

“While we see exceptional growth in the insurance industry of some countries, the contributions of insurance to GDP in various countries vary considerably as a result of the unique nature of ASEAN’s diverse social and economic development stages,” comments AIC Secretary General Evelina Pietruschka.

“This means there is considerable potential for future growth, and through greater collaboration and communication across markets, we aim to position the insurance industry to play a greater role in ASEAN Economic Community (AEC). Several markets like Singapore and Thailand have comparable penetration rates to mature markets like the US or Europe - nearly in the double digits, but the overall ASEAN insurance penetration rate still measures just 3.8%, indicating there is still plenty of room for insurance to grow in this region,” Ms. Pietruschka concludes.