Asian central banks need more investment flexibility

22 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore By Natalie Leung

Asian central banks have adequate reserves to diversify their investments but are limited in their ability to do so by regulations, according to Terry Pan, chief executive officer overseeing Greater China, Singapore and Korea at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd.

Central banks in Asia have better balance sheets than before as they have managed their investments more carefully, Mr. Pan said at a press conference on June 20, citing findings from the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2017.

But by regulation, they have to stick to traditional investments such as fixed income, and tend to have less flexibility to diversify into other asset classes, he says.

This is a conservative approach compared to sovereign wealth funds, which can invest in different asset classes.

To achieve yields in the current low interest rate environment, Mr. Pan says Asian central banks have to invest wisely, adding that a safe investment does not necessarily mean a wise investment.

Asian central banks are in a unique position as many have adequate reserves, which would allow them to consider different investment opportunities. But according to Mr. Pan, this can only happen if regulations provide them with the flexibility to do so.

He says this is different from central banks in other regions, which have such flexibility but are limited by the size of their reserves.

Mr. Pan also says that central banks and sovereign wealth funds tend to be biased towards their home markets. Although they are sophisticated enough to invest overseas, they are concerned about the volatile market environment, he adds.