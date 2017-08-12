Jupiter’s Miles Geldard to step back from multi-asset fund

27 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Miles Geldard, Jupiter Asset Management’s London-based head of strategy, multi-asset, will step back from day-to-day portfolio management duties early next year, after a 34-year career as a fund manager.

The company’s spokeswoman in Hong Kong tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) Mr. Geldard is not retiring, but will transition to a senior adviser role with the firm.

He will continue to provide strategy input to clients, while he looks to devote himself more to his charitable activities “in order to balance his career”, according to the spokeswoman.

Mr. Geldard currently manages the Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV fund and a multi-asset strategy that is separately housed in a SICAV (a European open-ended fund structure), and a UK mutual fund vehicle, with total assets of some £885 million (US$1.2 billion).

Lee Manzi, Mr. Geldard’s co-manager of two decades, will become the sole manager of the funds from September.

There are other segregated institutional portfolios that will also need to be handed over.

“Miles has been a valued colleague since joining the company seven years ago. He has helped to shape the investment team, deliver performance for clients and has made a very significant contribution to Jupiter,” Stephen Pearson, the company’s chief investment officer, says in a statement announcing Mr. Geldard departure on Wednesday.

Under the joint management of Mr. Geldard and Mr. Manzi, the Jupiter Global Convertibles Fund (Sicav) has delivered a 5-year net-of-fees return of 35% against the 36% of its benchmark, the Thomson Reuters Convertible Global Focus Hedged index, according to end-June performance data provided by Jupiter to AAM.

Their other strategies, the Jupiter Strategic Total Return Fund (Sicav) was up 9% against the -0.3% of Euribor EBF 1 Month, a European interest rate benchmark; while the Jupiter Strategic Reserve unit trust was up 12% against 2% for LIBOR GBP 1 Month (the London spot rate) over the same period.

“In terms of asset growth, those funds were launched by Miles and Lee so all of the asset growth to £885m is down to them over the past seven years since joining Jupiter,” the spokeswoman tells AAM.

“Having managed portfolios with Lee for almost two decades, I know that clients are in good hands,” Mr Geldard says in the statement about the transition arrangement, for which he will stay on until early 2018.

Over this period, Mr. Manzi will be supported by the multi-asset team, including Analyst Joseph Chapman, Product Specialist Fabrizio Palmucci, and Katharine Dryer, who was appointed head of investments, multi-asset and fixed income last year.