Hong Kong government bullish on asset management industry initiatives

19 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The concessionary measures introduced by the Hong Kong government over the past few years have paid off in terms of beefing up the status of Hong Kong as a regional asset management hub, says James Lau, undersecretary for financial services and treasury of the government of Hong Kong SAR.

Speaking at the tenth annual conference of the Hong Kong Investment Fund Association (HKIFA) in Hong Kong, Mr. Lau stated that the asset management industry has played an increasingly important role in terms of maintaining financial stability under the current market environment, which is teeming with uncertainty.

“The asset management industry is undoubtedly the fundamental component of the global financial system, and the cornerstone of the pension system in many countries as asset managers help investors diversify their wealth across a more differentiated set of investments,” said Mr. Lau.

In Hong Kong alone, the total AUM of its fund industry has more than doubled over the past six years, from HK$8.5 trillion (US$1.09 trillion) in 2009 to HK$17.4 trillion as of the end of 2015.

“In fact, the Hong Kong government has promoted various initiatives to promote asset management over the years. For example, the implementation of the Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) last year has substantially deepened the mutual access between the Mainland and Hong Kong financial markets and expanded the distribution network for the industry. The programme will attract more funds to domicile in Hong Kong and enhance their fund manufacturing capability. This in turn will make Hong Kong a full-fledged asset management centre,” Mr. Lau commented.

He also hailed the recent regulatory amendment on fund formation that allows funds to be set up in Hong Kong in the form of an open-ended fund company (OFC) structure, revealing: “The SFC (Securities & Futures Commission) is currently formulating the relevant subsidiary legislations with the view to implement the OFC regime very soon.”

To promote ETF development, the Hong Kong government waived stamp duties on the transaction of all ETFs in February 2015, to which Mr. Lau added that the measure had subsequently been extended to private equity funds.

Finally, Mr. Lau concluded that the initiatives would continue to drive regional infrastructure development: “The MRF and the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connects will form the foundation to attract more long-term capital coming from the region. Meanwhile, Asia will have a solid foundation to sustain growth and global economic recovery. We will work closely with the industry to turn this mission into a reality.”