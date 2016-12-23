Japan Post Bank cuts back its holdings in JGBs

22 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan Post Bank (JPB), the banking unit of Japan Post Holdings, reported a decline in net interest income for the six months ended September 30, following its decision to trim its holdings in Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

According to JPB’s latest financial report, the bank recorded a decrease of 70.1 billion yen (US$632 million) in net interest income year-on-year as of the end of September, while its net fees and commissions were down by 3.9 billion yen. The bank attributed the fall in interest income mainly to declining interest in JGBs.

JPB had cut back its investments in JGBs to 37.7%, or 76.8 trillion yen of its total investments as at end September, from 40.1% a year earlier, although government treasuries still remained its largest asset allocation.

Meanwhile, JPB raised its foreign exposure to 32.6% of its total assets, up from 31.7% in the corresponding period in the previous year. Of this, 23.3% or 47.55 trillion yen was placed in foreign securities, while 9.3% (19.1 trillion yen) was allotted to foreign bonds.

The bank’s net income fell by 20.6 billion yen year-on-year to 150.9 billion yen, amounting to 50.3% of the earnings forecasts of 300 billion yen in net income for the fiscal year ending March 20, 2017.

As the major money-spinner of Japan Post Holdings, JPB has been stepping up its efforts to diversify its allocation beyond plain vanilla assets, with the formation of a private equity division in December 2015, for example.

The bank’s Chief Investment Officer, Katsunori Sago, previously told Reuters that the bank plans to allocate "a few hundred billion yen" towards alternative assets such as private equity, real estate and hedge funds this year.

JPB made its IPO debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in November 2015 along with Japan Post Holdings and Japan Post Insurance Co. The IPO listing, Japan’s largest privatisation in three decades, raised approximately 1.4 trillion yen for the government.

JPB had 203.8 trillion yen in total AUM as of September 30.