JPI establishes alternative investment division

03 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan Post Insurance (JPI), an affiliate of state-owned Japan Post Holdings (JPH), has launched an alternatives division in order to seek investment opportunities out of plain vanilla asset classes.

According to Private Equity International, the new alternatives division would operate out of JPI’s head office in Tokyo. However, JPI has not revealed the proportion of assets it intends to allocate to alternative investments, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds.

JPI, also known as “Kampo”, is the life insurance arm of the Japan Post Group, which is mainly engaged in offering a range of insurance products such as endowments, whole life, accident, and annuities from more than 20,000 post offices nationwide. It currently manages approximately US$800 million worth of life insurance assets.

JPI’s formation of an alternatives division comes ten months after its sister company, Japan Post Bank (JPB), established a private equity division in December last year. Its aim is to generate higher returns and diversify beyond its domestic bond holdings, which have been hit by negative yields.

JPB, which manages a portfolio of about $1.8 trillion, previously stated that it would allocate up to 5% or roughly $90 billion to alternatives. Earlier this year, the bank also established a new division for real estate assets.

According to JPI’s latest financial report, the company recorded 44.3 billion yen ($438 million) in ordinary profit for the three months ended June 30, 2016, down 58.7% from 107.41 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Both JPB and JPI were listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the JPH’s initial public offering in September 2015.

Under the persistent negative rate environment, an increasing number of Japanese institutional investors have been seeking out investment opportunities in alternatives to boost their returns. For example, the Government Pension Government Fund (GPIF), the world largest pension with total assets of $1.33 trillion, unveiled an initiative in June 2015 to enlarge its allocation to alternatives to up to 5% its total assets in the long run. In doing so, the GPIF hired State Street Trust and Banking Co in April as custodian for its alternative investments.