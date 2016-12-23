Kenneth Tsang to head up real estate and strategy team at JPMAM

27 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Kenneth Tsang has joined J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) – global real assets (GRA) as managing director and head of research and strategy, real estate Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, he will lead the real estate research and strategy team for the firm.

Kenneth Tsang

Commenting on the hire, David Chen, head of real estate Asia Pacific at JPMAM GRA, says: “As investors around the world seek to increase and broaden their real assets allocations, they are finding the Asia Pacific real estate markets an attractive source of diversification, total return and yield. An experienced, on-the-ground team of professionals of Kenneth’s calibre is required to identify market trends and the most compelling risk-adjusted opportunities.”

Mr. Tsang was previously a managing director at RED Capital Asia. He has been working in the real estate industry focussed on Asia Pacific since 1993. Earlier in his career, he was head of Asia-Pacific research & strategy at LaSalle Investment Management and held various research roles at Sanford Bernstein, ING Real Estate Investment Management (now CBRE Global Investors) and Jones Lang LaSalle.

JPMAM GRA has more than US$95 billion in assets under management and more than 400 professionals in 19 offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, as of June 30 this year.