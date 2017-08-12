Japan’s Chikyoren hires two asset managers for foreign alternatives

26 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japan’s Pension Fund Association for Local Government Officials, known locally as Chikyoren, has hired two asset managers to handle its foreign alternative mandates.

Chikyoren awarded the real estate mandate to Invesco Asset Management (Japan), and the infrastructure mandate to Tokio Marine Asset Management, the pension fund says in a July 24 statement.

It did not say how much funding the two managers will receive.

The move aligns with Chikyoren’s long-term investment strategy to boost its exposure to alternative assets.

It awarded its first foreign infrastructure mandates to JP Morgan Asset Management and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation last year.

The pension fund also hired Resona Bank and Nomura Asset Management as its domestic real estate managers in March 2016.

According to Chikyoren’s latest annual report, the pension fund aims to increase the weighting of its alternative investments – including private equity, infrastructure, and real estate – to as much as 5% of total AUM in the long term, from just 0.1% at the end of 2016.

The fund posted an investment return of 5.6% or 546.1 billion yen (US$4.92 billion) in 2016, up from 1.68% in the previous year.

Its total AUM grew 2.75% to 10.46 trillion yen at the end of 2016 from 10.18 trillion yen a year earlier.