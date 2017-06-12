Japan mutual funds outflow at five-month high in May

12 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Hui Ching-hoo

Japan’s public mutual funds suffered the largest monthly net capital outflow in five months in May as investors pulled out of equity funds.

The 127 billion yen (US$1.15 billion) net outflow last month was the most since the 600 billion yen recorded in December, according to Kazuhiko Inaba, chief manager of the relationship management-asset management section of the global investors and financial institutions division at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Many Japanese retail investors sold off holdings in equity funds after they realised a certain amount of profits, Mr. Inaba tells Asia Asset Management.

Japanese equity funds have suffered a net capital outflow for 11 consecutive months to May, he says.

However, Mr. Inaba notes that Japanese investors still have a strong appetite for high-yield funds.

According to the Quick Asset Management Institute, the majority of the 15 Japanese mutual funds that witnessed the largest capital inflow in May were global high-yield funds and global bond funds.

These funds recorded a combined asset increase of 384.2 billion yen last month, boosting their total net asset value to around 3.23 trillion yen as of May 31, 2017.

The Legg Mason Australia High Yield Equity Fund (Monthly Dividend) was the fund that posted the strongest inflow, of 53.3 billion yen.

“These funds gathered strong inflow mainly because investors are searching for high yield and high dividend. Also, other thematic funds such as the Nomura Indian Equity Investment Fund have been very well-received in the market,” Mr. Inaba says.