Janet Li calls it a day at Willis Towers Watson

31 October 2017 By Asia Asset Management

Veteran investment consultant Janet Li is leaving Willis Towers Watson after a 16-year tenure, Asia Asset Management (AAM) can confirm.

As director of investments for Greater China, Ms. Li is responsible for the UK-headquartered company’s institutional business in the Greater China region.

A spokesman for Willis Towers Watson confirmed Ms. Li’s departure in response to a request for comment from AAM. He says her last day on the job is October 31.

“Janet leaves a very strong team with a culture of cohesion, collaboration and client-focus. That focus right now is on our clients, in particular ensuring a smooth transition of both management and client relationships,” the spokesman tells AAM.

He adds that Jayne Bok, the head of investments for Asia, and the Asia client consulting team “will continue to lead and work with the investments team on all client responsibilities.”

Ms. Li, who has been with Willis Towers Watson since 2001, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AAM.

Her departure comes just two weeks after Philip Tso, who was the director of investment services for Hong Kong, left the company. Mr. Tso joined Allianz Global Investors as head of institutional solutions for Asia Pacific on October 19.

Willis Towers Watson currently has assets under advisory of over US$2.3 trillion globally.