Japan Post Insurance records 6.5% drop in net income in 2016

16 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

The declining yield of domestic fixed-income assets has taken its toll on Japan Post Insurance’s (JPI) net income, as it recorded a 6.5% year-on-year dip in net income to around 68 billion yen (US$594.7 million) as of December 2016, down from 72.7 billion yen a year earlier.

In its latest financial results, released on February 14, JPI’s total assets were down by 1.5% in the nine months ended December 31, 2016 to approximately 80.3 trillion yen, from 81.5 trillion yen on March 31, 2016.

Despite the profit decline, the insurer claimed that the 68 billion yen in net income represented only 79.1% of its full financial results forecast, adding that its total net income for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2017 is estimated to be about 86 billion yen.

The declining yield of JGB (Japan Government Bonds) has also prompted JPI to increase its weighting in offshore and domestic equities, in a bid to beef up its investment returns.

“Under the current low interest rate environment, we have increased our investments in risk assets (foreign securities and domestic stocks) to 7.96 trillion yen, or 9.9% of our total assets, during the nine month period”, the insurer announced in a statement.

Out of the 9.9% in risk assets, the insurer allotted 1.9% to domestic stocks, up from 1.5% in March 2016. It also scaled up its position in foreign stocks from 0.3% to 0.4% and enlarged its investments in foreign bonds from 4.9% to 7.6%.

At the same time, it cut back its holdings in domestic bonds from 73.4% to 72.6%. Out of the 72.6%, the position in JGB was reduced to 53.6% from 54.2%. Its investment in Japanese corporate bonds was also scaled down from 7.6% to 7.2%, whereby it raised its exposure to Japanese local government bonds from 11.5% to 11.8%.

The asset rebalancing coincided with the drop in interest rates of ten-year JGBs to 0.04% in December 2016, from 0.27% a year earlier. Meanwhile, the insurer’s investment return on core profit fell from 1.89% to 1.83%.