Weak yen, J-REITs drive global appetite for Japanese real estate

10 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore By Natalie Leung

Global appetite for real estate in Japan is being sustained, thanks to the yen’s depreciation and investment opportunities in Japanese listed real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), according to Tokyo-based law firm Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu (NO&T).

“Due to the depreciation of yen of almost 30% over the recent four years, it is kind of a discount to the property price,” Kenji Utsumi, a partner at the law firm, told Asia Asset Management after hosting a seminar in Hong Kong on investing in Japanese real estate last week (April 6).

“Recently, yen has appreciated a little bit, but from my point of view, as long as the current (political) party continues to rule the Japanese government, the currency trend (depreciation) will continue,” he adds

Real estate and J-REITs are one of NO&Ts main areas of practice. The firm is the main legal counsel on several major real estate transactions in Japan. It also counsels real estate private equity funds and several REITs listed in Tokyo and Singapore.

Mr. Utsumi believes Chinese government regulations are still weighing on the investment decisions of investors from the Mainland. This may explain why several Chinese investors choose to invest indirectly in the Japanese real estate market via investment vehicles in Hong Kong and Singapore, rather than making direct investments.

Mr. Utsumi says J-REITs have lower yields compared with direct property investments because they are heavily regulated. But they are a safe investment, and investors can still secure a return of 3%-4% a year, he adds.

Real estate owned by J-REITs increased to 16.1 trillion yen (US$144 billion) as of the end of 2016, up from 9.4 trillion yen at the end of 2012, Mr. Utsumi said in a presentation at the seminar. He added that further growth would be driven by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s aggressive target for J-REITs to own 30 trillion yen of real estate assets by 2020.

Office-type assets were the most frequently transacted real estate deals in the last five years, accounting for 37% of the total value of transactions, Mr. Utsumi said, citing data from Nomura Research Institute. Commercial property was next at 16%, closely followed by residential and logistics-type properties, at 15% each.

Mr. Utsumi said demand from Chinese investors has driven up prices of residential properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, and contributed to high sales of commercial properties in Tokyo and Osaka.