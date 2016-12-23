Japan’s mutual fund AUM falls to a 17-month low

30 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Unstable market conditions and relentless capital outflows have been cited as reasons behind the dismal performance of Japanese publicly-offered mutual funds, which have seen aggregate AUM drop 11.7% from a peak of 101.5 trillion yen (US$905.54 billion) in July 2015 to 89.6 trillion yen as of October 30 this year.

According to figures provided by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), the 6,059 registered public mutual funds in Japan recorded a monthly loss of 339.6 billion yen in net sales in October.

Performance wise, the Fidelity US REIT Fund B (non-hedged, monthly dividend) (the Fidelity US REIT Fund) came out on top, securing 529 billion yen in capital inflows in October. Next were the SMAM Global AI Fund and the Legg Mason Australia High Yield Equity Fund, which recorded asset growth of 338 billion yen and 307 billion yen, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nomura Deutsche High Dividend Infrastructure Related Stock Fund US$ was the worst performing fund with monthly capital outflows of 202 billion yen over the same period.

Although six out of the top ten best performing funds in October were foreign real estate investment trust (REIT)-related funds, Kazuhiko Inaba, chief manager, relationship management – asset management, global investors and financial institutions at MUTB, expects a different scenario towards the end of the year, as he anticipates investors will shift their money from REIT funds to US/Japanese equity funds.

Additionally, an increasing number of foreign REITs are cutting their dividend yields. For example, Fidelity Investments, one of the largest mutual fund managers in Japan, previously announced it would decrease the dividends from its US REIT Fund from 27% to 20% per annum.

Mr. Inaba confirmed that 22 foreign REIT funds have slashed their dividend yields this year, but pointed out that this [the Fidelity US REIT Fund] was the first time a fund with more than 1 trillion yen in AUM had done so.