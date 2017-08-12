PE Panorama: Bonderman jibe accentuates underlying PE image problem

19 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

I was going to write an anodyne piece on fund financing structures this week. David Bonderman, the renowned co-founder of TPG Capital (TPG), pre-empted me. As reported by Reuters, Bloomberg, and elsewhere, Mr. Bonderman resigned from the board of investee Uber Technologies Inc (Uber) after a sexist remark at an internal meeting.

Mr. Bonderman reportedly interrupted fellow board member Arianna Huffington while she was speaking about attracting more women to corporate boards. Reportedly, Ms. Huffington said: “There’s a lot of data that shows when there’s one woman on the board, it’s much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board.” Mr. Bonderman then reportedly added: “Actually, what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking.” Yahoo later released a recording of the meeting that confirmed the remarks.

Mr. Bonderman’s situation wasn’t helped by the fact that the meeting was called to address issues of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. These issues had already led to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick taking an indefinite leave of absence. Now, with one off-the-cuff jibe, Mr. Bonderman has further tarnished Uber, an investee since 2013, as well as himself, and TPG, and private equity (PE) as a whole.

Is it fair to paint the effects of Mr. Bonderman’s remark in such broad swathes? Well, I certainly think so.

As an instance of the internal culture of too, too many PE firms, I find Mr. Bonderman’s remark all too symptomatic. I’ve been hearing since at least 2007 that “private equity has an image problem”, without too much attention apparently being paid to the underlying causes of that problem.

By its nature, PE tends to concentrate a great deal of money, and discretionary authority, in the hands of a very small group of senior partners. It’s also been, well, private historically, at least until the industry’s leading firms started to list themselves, and/or countenance impudent requests from pension firms and other limited partners for transparency and accountability.

PE remains, structurally, a small closed coterie of very rich (almost entirely) men. Arrogance and tone-deaf indifference to outside criticism, or even perception, is prevalent in the industry to a degree that most modern Fortune 500 CEOs would deplore. Is it any wonder if such closed-door attitudes sometimes don’t smell so good when they leak into the outside world?

Mr. Bonderman did later issue a personal apology, stating that his remarks were “careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable”. The man is 74 years old. His personal wealth, according to Forbes, currently stands at US$2.5 billion. TPG, according to its website, currently has $72 billion under management. With those kind of figures, Mr. Bonderman and his firm can probably afford a little reputational damage. Probably.