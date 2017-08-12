South Korea funds’ AUM up 5.1% in first half of 2017

17 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

South Korea’s public funds – which comprise private and mutual funds – gained 5.1% in total AUM in the first half of the year to reach 493.7 trillion won (US$433.8 billion), with increases in their net asset value (NAV).

According to a statement posted on the Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA) website on July 13, total NAV of the funds rose 7.9% in the first half of the year to 499.1 trillion won as of June 30.

It says the NAV for equity funds was up 3.1 trillion won or 4.6% to 70.6 trillion won due to advances in the local stock market.

However, it notes that there was a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won from equity funds due to redemptions when the stock market hit a peak. This resulted in a 4.7 trillion won decline in the total AUM of equity funds to 69 trillion won, according to the KFIA.

The benchmark Korea Stock Exchange KOSPI Index rallied 18.19% from January to June this year.

The KFIA says money market funds (MMFs) recorded a net inflow of 5.1 trillion won “as external and internal uncertainties led to stronger preference for safe assets and [a] rush of hot money”.

The NAV of MMFs rose to 111 trillion won from 105 trillion won at the end of 2016.

In the first half of 2017, the NAV for real asset funds, which includes real estate funds and special asset funds, was up 13.8% to 107.9 trillion won. These funds recorded a net inflow of 12.7 trillion from January to June as more investors shifted to them in the low interest rate environment, according to the KFIA.

The NAV for bond funds rose from 104 trillion at the end of 2016 to 106.5 trillion as of June 30. The NAVs of hybrid asset funds and overseas investment funds were up 55.3% and 20.7% to 7.6 trillion won and 109.8 trillion won, respectively, the KFIA says.