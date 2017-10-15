Malaysian SWF to continue looking at US investment opportunities

18 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, USA By Asia Asset Management

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund (SWF) Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) says that it will continue to look at investment opportunities in the US, especially the technology sector.

"In line with our mandate as a strategic investment fund that creates long-term value for Malaysia via multiple sectors and geographies, Khazanah will continue to explore investment opportunities in the US, focusing primarily on the innovation and technology sector," says the Malaysian SWF in a statement on September 15.

Khazanah's statement came three days after Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak announced that Khazanah and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) planned to expand their investments in the US to help strengthen the latter's economy.

"I want to say that we came here with a strong value proposition to put on the table. We want to help you strengthen the US economy,” Mr. Najib said after a delegation meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on September 12, as reported by the country's government-owned news wire agency Bernama.

Mr. Najib's statement drew criticism from his opponents, who felt that he should not be directing Khazanah and EPF to make infrastructure investments in the US.

To date, Khazanah has made a total of 15 investments worth about US$410 million in the US. It also opened Khazanah Americas Inc. in San Francisco in 2013, which was one of Khazanah's five foreign offices, the others being in Beijing, Mumbai, Istanbul and London.

"Our investments in the US represent 1.3% of Khazanah's portfolio realisable asset value (RAV) of 145.3 billion ringgit as at December 31, 2016," says Khazanah in the statement. The SWF’s RAV represents the total value of all of its investments on a marked-to-market basis.

It further adds that it practices a “strict process of origination and evaluation of investment proposals”, which it claims is achieved through “thorough due diligence and multiple investment gates before submission to the Khazanah board of directors for consideration and approval”.

“Overall, long-term value creation from our investment portfolio remains steady, with our portfolio Net Worth Adjusted having increased 3.1 times, or growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.3% per annum, for the period from May 2004 to 31 December 2016”, it adds.