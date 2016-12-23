KIC sources for data vendor to support its alternative investments

29 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea’s sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to invite bids from data vendors to provide alternative investment data management services. The duration of the appointment would be three years.

The RFP announcement on the KIC’s website stipulates that the qualified service provider must offer high-quality and efficient services that will support the KIC’s current needs for alternative investment data management, and allow the aggregation and integration of data from data providers. Additionally, the service provider is required to provide support for collecting, verifying and transforming data from data providers and feeding data into the KIC’s internal systems.

The mandate is open for tender between September 1 and October 11, and the first screening process will take place on October 17; the dates for conducting the due diligence process and final selections have yet to be finalised.

As of end-2015, the KIC managed a portfolio of assets entrusted by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance worth US$66.39 billion, of which $26.06 billion were placed in global equities, $27.76 billion in global fixed income and $12.57 billion in alternative investments. The total NAV (net asset value) of the KIC’s assets was worth $91.8 billion as at end-2015.

The KIC’s investments are concentrated on stocks and bonds, but it will continue to grow its investment in alternative assets to preserve the long-term value of its investment portfolios. Alternative assets, which include hedge funds, private equity, real estate and infrastructure, have a low correlation with traditional asset classes and is a good hedge against inflation; it accounted for 12.4% of the KIC’s portfolio as at end-2015.

Sung-Soo Eun, who replaced Hong-chul “Hank” Ahn as chairman of the KIC in January this year, had previously stated that the fund aims to boost its allocation to alternatives from 12.4% as at end-2015 to 20% of overall assets by 2020.