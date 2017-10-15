Korea Investment Corporation to launch ESG mandate

04 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF), is set to commit US$300 million to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment.

KIC Chief Executive Officer Sung-soo Eun says the fund will, from next January, follow the Stewardship Code, a set of guidelines introduced by the UK Financial Reporting Council in 2010 for more responsible investment practices among professional investors.

Pursuant to this, KIC will allocate about $300 million to an ESG fund, select a global asset manager specialising in such funds, and gradually increase its allocations after reviewing the performance, according to The Korea Economic Daily, quoting Mr. Eun’s remarks at a press conference on August 30.

“We felt the need to reflect the global trend of institutional investors actively exercising shareholder rights to enhance the interests of clients and beneficiaries,” he said.

Kiho Kwon, manager of institutional relations at KIC, tells Asia Asset Management that the SWF does not currently have a specific timeline on the launch of the ESG mandate.

Andrew Shin, director and head of investment services, Korea, at Willis Towers Watson, tells AAM that the move is “definitely a big step forward” for institutional investors in the country.

KIC, as well as the National Pension Service (NPS), are South Korea’s largest institutional investors and are deemed to be role models for their peers, and as such, they should take the lead in adopting responsible investing, according to Mr. Shin.

Indeed, NPS and other large local pension funds, such as the Government Employees Pension Service, have recently incorporated ESG factors into their portfolio allocations.

The move came as South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in advocated better corporate governance and responsible ownership among local institutional investors.

That said, Mr. Shin points out that Korean institutional investors still lag their global counterparts in the adoption of ESG and the Stewardship Code.

Many Korean institutional investors prefer to initially launch segregated ESG mandates and examine if they can deliver a better return than the non-ESG mandates. The investors then decide whether to apply ESG to their entire portfolio, based on numeric proof, according to Mr. Shin.

In certain cases, he says, some investors cashed out of their ESG mandates, as the return was “not great”.

Hank Morris, North Asia adviser at Argentarius Group, tells AAM that KIC had been planning to invest into ESG for some time but it had been waiting until it found worthwhile prospective investments before doing so.

“In KIC's case, the objective is not only to support good causes but to earn an absolute return, i.e. to invest into assets that will yield positive returns,” says Mr. Morris.

KIC had $110.8 billion in total AUM at the end of 2016, up from $91.8 billion a year earlier.