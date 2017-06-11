KIC swings back to black in 2016

17 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea Investment Corp (KIC), South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, returned to the black in 2016, thanks to a recovery in its investments in equities and bonds.

The fund posted a return on investment of 4.35% last year, after a 3% loss in 2015. As a result, its total AUM rose to US$110.8 billion at the end of 2016, from $91.8 billion a year earlier, KIC says in a May 12 statement.

The fund has generated an annualised return of 3.34% since its inception in 2005.

KIC’s traditional assets yielded 3.96% on average last year, including 5.85% from equities and 1.46% from fixed income. That compared to an average loss of 3.15% in 2015, including losses of 1.82% and 3.57%, respectively, from equities and bonds.

The fund’s five-year annualised average return on traditional assets was 3.33% from 2011 to 2015.

KIC posted an annualised return of 6.57% from alternative investments, including private equity, hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure, in 2016, down from 6.78% in 2015. It began to dabble in alternative investments in 2009.

KIC rebalanced its portfolio last year, raising its allocation to equities to 41.2% from 39.5% in 2015, and increasing its position in alternative investments to 13.7% from 12.4% previously. It cut exposure to bonds to 33% from 34.4%, and lowered the weighting in other assets such as indexed bonds, raw materials, and cash, to 10.7% from 12.4%.