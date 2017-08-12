Korea’s KIC expected to open new office in Singapore

27 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), is to open its third overseas office in Singapore by as early as August as part of its plan to diversify its investment portfolio, according to local newspaper reports.

The Seoul Economic Daily cited unnamed KIC sources as saying that the fund is focussing on Asian markets in search of undervalued assets. The opening of the Singapore office will “serve as an outpost for the fund’s alternative investments in Asia”, the report quoted a source as saying.

It said the fund would keep an even number of Singaporean and Korean employees at the new office.

A KIC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment from Asia Asset Management.

The KIC opened its first overseas office in New York City in 2010, and its second in London the following year.

The opening of a Singapore office would coincide with the fact that the KIC had raised its allocation to alternative investments to 13.7%, or 17.81 trillion won (US$15.69 billion), as of the end of 2016, up from 12.4% a year earlier.

KIC Chief Executive Officer Sung-soo Eun said last month that the fund is looking to raise its exposure to Asian alternative investments, including infrastructure assets, to diversify its portfolio. He said the fund aims to increase its alternative allocation to as much as 20% by 2020.

The KIC had 130 trillion won in total AUM as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 30 trillion won from a year earlier.