KKR takes stake in China retail outlet developer

29 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Asia Asset Management

American multinational private equity (PE) firm KKR & Co (KKR) and Hong Kong-listed property developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd (Sino-Ocean) have entered into a definitive agreement to invest in Beijing Capital Juda Ltd (Capital Juda) – a leading Chinese retail outlet developer and operator – by means of combination of new ordinary shares and perpetual convertible bond securities for a total consideration of HK$1.48 billion (US$190 million).

KKR will own an approximate 12% stake and Sino-Ocean an approximate 16% stake in Capital Juda following completion of the transaction, on a fully diluted basis in each case. The investment marks the second collaboration between Sino-Ocean and KKR, which first established a Chinese real estate joint venture in 2011.

“Sino-Ocean and KKR are experienced investors in China’s real estate market and their investment in Capital Juda recognises the future potential of China’s commercial real estate market, especially in the outlets sector. Combining their resources and extensive industry expertise with our experience in developing and managing outlets will bring along synergies to accelerate the development of the company’s business,” says Beichen Zhong, executive director and CEO of Capital Juda.

Hong Kong-listed Capital Juda is a subsidiary of Beijing Capital Land (BCL), a Chinese real estate developer listed in Hong Kong and controlled by Beijing Capital Group. The firm leverages on BCL’s network and experience in real estate development in China as well as its own expertise in commercial development and operations to focus on integrated outlets projects across the Mainland. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd is the sole financial adviser to Capital Juda on this transaction.

Rob Yang, managing director at KKR Asia, comments: “Capital Juda is a leading real estate developer in China’s outlets space with a strong management team. We are excited about this opportunity and believe the sector will continue to benefit from a rising middle class, growing consumption and urbanisation in China.” KKR makes its investment from its China Growth Fund; the multinational PE firm had AUM of US$131.1 billion as of the end of September this year.

Sino-Ocean remarks in a press statement that it sees great potential for China’s outlets sector given the segment’s defensive fundamentals through economic cycles. It views Capital Juda and KKR as high-calibre partners with established track records that will further develop and grow its property businesses in China. Founded in 1993, Sino-Ocean Group was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 28, 2007, and has since become one of the top-ten Mainland real estate companies listed in Hong Kong.

