Geopolitical risks weigh on South Korea’s fund market in August

21 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, USA, Europe, Spain By Asia Asset Management

South Korea’s mutual funds recorded declines in net asset value (NAV) and AUM last month as intensifying geopolitical risks, particularly tensions over North Korea’s missile launches, which prompted a capital outflow, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA).

The country’s mutual funds recorded an aggregate outflow of 5.63 trillion won in August. As a result, NAV of the funds dropped by 4.8 trillion won (US$4.24 billion) to 518 trillion won as at August 31, and total AUM was down 4.6 trillion won to 512.1 trillion won, the KFIA, the professional supervisory body for South Korea’s fund management industry, says in a statement.

Money market funds (MMFs) and equity funds suffered the largest redemptions, with capital outflows of 8.02 trillion won and 400 billion won, respectively.

That caused the NAV of equity funds to drop 100 billion won to 71.9 trillion won, and the NAV of MMFs to decrease by 7.9 trillion won to 122.8 trillion won.

Foreign investors “continued to dump Korean shares with tension escalating between North Korea and Washington” the KFIA notes in the September 18 statement.

The pull out came after South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI stock index reached a record high 2,451 on July 24.

The “geographical risks at home and abroad may have a negative impact on the domestic stock market”, undermining investor confidence in funds and generating a net capital outflow from equity funds, according to the KFIA.

Apart from tensions over North Korea’s missile launches, “uncertainties in the global market including heightened uncertainties over US President Donald Trump’s policies and Spain terror attacks” triggered investors to pull out from overseas equity funds, the group adds.

It says the outflow from South Korean MMFs was mainly a result of redemptions by institutional investors.

However, the KFIA notes that many alternative funds recorded positive capital flows last month. Real estate funds posted the largest capital inflow at 966 billion won, boosting its NAV to 56.1 trillion won as at end-August.