Investments in Mainland FinTech companies hit a record high last year

22 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Investment in venture capital (VC)-backed FinTech (financial technology) companies in China breached US$6.7 billion in 2016, as Mainland tech giants became more active in the sector, according to consulting firm KPMG.

In a recent report, KPMG stated that although investment activities in VC-backed FinTech companies declined to 25 deals in 2016 from 40 deals in 2015, their aggregated valuation increased by 42.6% year-on-year to $6.7 billion. The strong performance was largely boosted by three mega-deals in the first half of 2016 led by Chinese VCs.

Meanwhile, global investment activity in VC-backed FinTech companies fell by 14.3% to 1,076 deals, while deal value plummeted by 46.8% to $25 billion; largely due to the absence of M&A activity in the private equity space. Arthur Wang, partner and head of China Banking at KPMG China, commented that tech giants in China have become more active in the FinTech industry, resulting in significantly larger deals: “Looking forward, mega-deals or the lack of them, will likely continue to create major investment fluctuations, quarter-to-quarter.”

In terms of investments, payments and wealth management appear to dominate the Asian FinTech space. In fact, seven of the top-ten deals in the region were in the payments or wealth management verticals, the report added.

Looking ahead, KPMG anticipates data and analytics to be a key focus of fintech investment in Asia in 2017. “The ability to access and analyse customer data is an important enabler to the success of many FinTech product offerings. Interest in the “internet of things” technologies that provide adjacent value – such as home automation technologies that can be used by the insurance industry – is also expected to grow.”

Real-time payment options are also expected to drive a huge chunk of FinTech activity in Asia over the next few years, as customers demand better options. On the payments and lending front, Asia may see some consolidation in 2017, as stronger platforms achieve profitability and gain brand recognition while weaker competitors fall by the wayside, the report added.

Mr. Wang concluded: “After experiencing significant success domestically, larger FinTech players in China are beginning to look globally to fuel their continued growth and expected collaboration to be a critical part of their success. It is expected that further collaboration between FinTech giants in China and companies in other regions will likely continue throughout 2017.”