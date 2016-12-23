South Korean credit union to invest in Neuberger Berman blind fund

18 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Korea, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

The Korean Teachers’ Credit Union (KTCU), which operates as a credit union for educational personnel in South Korea, is to invest in a private equity (PE) fund operated by US-based asset manager Neuberger Berman (NB), according to The Korea Economic Daily.

The newspaper report states that the Seoul-based credit union has decided to commit as much as US$50 million worth of investment to the blind fund* currently enlisted by NB. The KTCU explained that the decision was based on the perception that it would be able to receive a stable stream of dividend income from the fund while expanding its overseas investment network.

The Korean institutional investor further elaborated that the advantages to be had from strengthening ties with a major US asset manager were a major factor in deciding to invest in the fund. Established in 1971, the KTCU currently has about 670,000 members nationwide with total assets of 22 trillion won (US$19.26 billion).

NB is aiming to attract global institutional investors to a blind fund worth several billion US dollars; the company’s Korean office is looking to attract in the region of $100 million locally, and is reportedly already holding talks with two to three Korean institutional investors for possible investment. The Korea Economic Daily says the fund invests in the form of taking equity stakes in US-based hedge funds and private equity funds.

NB has endeavoured to expand its presence in East Asia. Its Chief Executive Officer George Walker previously claimed that the firm had increased its AUM from Japan and Korea from $2.3 billion in March 2010 to $6.2 billion in September 2013. This growth coincided with leading pensions such as Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund and Korea’s National Pension Service pushing up their overseas exposures.

In April this year, NB entered into a memorandum of understanding with Korea’s Woori Bank in which the two companies would exchange asset distribution strategies and information and jointly develop strategic products. NB currently has approximately $22.5 billion in total AUM.

*According to financial education website Investopedia, a “blind pool” (or “blind fund”) is a limited partnership or stock offering with no stated investment goal for the funds that are raised from investors.