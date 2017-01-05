New CIO for Korea Teachers’ Pension fund

05 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

The Korea Teachers Pension (KTP) fund has named former head of investments at Allianz Life Insurance, David Park, as its new chief investment officer (CIO) effective January 2, 2017.



Mr. Park replaces Park Min-ho, who stepped down from the position at the end of 2016, and will serve as CIO for the next two years. Mr. Park was CIO of Allianz Life Insurance from 2006 to mid-2016, and prior to that worked as an asset management specialist at several high-profile companies including Samsung Investment Trust Management, HDC Asset Management, and the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives.



A spokesperson for KTP tells Asia Asset Management that the personnel movement will not have an immediate impact on the fund’s investment strategy. “We’ll stick to our schedule to raise the exposure to foreign assets to 21.4% at the end of 2017, from 20.9% at the end of 2016. Meanwhile, the position in domestic assets will be scaled down, whereby it will not affect the absolute value in our domestic investments due to the pension’s growing scalability.”



Manuelita Contreras, associate director at investment consultant Cerulli Associates also commented on the move, stating: “Appointing a former life insurance CIO is a good move. Pension funds and life insurers have similarities in terms of their long-term liabilities and the need to duration-match their assets and liabilities. So in general, it's a good fit to have a former life insurance CIO helming KTP's investment team.”

Ms. Contreras also expects the KTP to ramp up its alternative investments locally and abroad, and to invest more money into overseas equities, likely at the expense of fixed income investments - particularly domestic assets. Overseas investments will also become a greater priority for the fund as it seeks to further diversify its portfolio. However, she believes that they will take much of their lead from larger pension funds such as the National Pension Service (NPS): “KTP is likely to follow its planned investment allocations in the short-term. Smaller pension funds like the KTP will continue to look up to the NPS and follow its lead, waiting to see how NPS’ new investments pan out before making a similar move.”



Established in 1975, the KTP currently has a total AUM of more than 13.8 trillion won (US$11.44 billion). Of this, about 33% is invested in local fixed income while 28% is placed in local equity. The remaining assets are placed in alternatives, offshore fixed income and offshore equities.