Healthy growth continues for New Zealand’s KiwiSaver schemes

25 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

New Zealand's KiwiSaver funds – a voluntary, work-based savings initiative to help Kiwis with their long-term saving for retirement – marks its tenth anniversary this year with double-digit growth and around 2.9 million members. This accounts for more than three quarters of the country’s population aged between 18 and 64, according to Boston-headquartered global research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates (Cerulli).

The research and consulting outfit explains in The Cerulli Edge - Asian Monthly Product Trends Edition, April 2017 Issue that the funds were introduced to encourage New Zealanders to save more for their retirement, and to reduce their possible over-exposure to residential real estate. Besides their success in terms of coverage, the funds' AUM expanded by 19% over 2016 to NZ$36.7 billion (US$25.4 billion).

Across all KiwiSaver providers and products, as of end 2016, 51.9% of AUM was invested in equities, fixed income, or property outside New Zealand, and the management of foreign assets is often outsourced to external managers. Cerulli believes that the opportunity for international asset managers is substantial.

Furthermore, the Boston-headquartered firm points out that KiwiSaver funds are at an early stage of their development, and will continue to expand quite rapidly in terms of AUM – if not member numbers – for some time to come. It also says they will remain the highest-profile opportunity in New Zealand for international asset managers.

The KiwiSaver website explains that the initiative was designed to be hassle-free in order to make it easy for members to maintain a regular savings pattern. It explains there are a range of membership benefits to encourage saving, which include regular contributions from employers and an annual member tax credit paid by the government. Some people are also eligible for help with the deposit on their first home.

KiwiSaver schemes are managed by private sector companies called KiwiSaver providers, and members can select which KiwiSaver provider to invest their money with.