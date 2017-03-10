Korea Post announces ILS tender

10 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea Post, one of the largest state-owned retirement schemes in Korea, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) in order to invite bids for its newly-issued insurance-linked securities (ILS) mandate.

Korea Post stated in the RFP document that it is inviting local and foreign asset managers to bid for the diversified and opportunistic strategies within the mandate. The successful candidate must have ILS funds with no less than US$1 billion in total AUM. In addition, the size of its diversified and/or opportunistic strategies must be at least $200 million. The bidder must also have been established for at least five years with a related fund track record of three years minimum. The bureau however did not specify the mandate’s quota and the number of managers to be appointed.

According to the publication Korean Investors, Korea Post intends to commit as much as 100 billion won (US$87 million) towards the ILS mandate and expects the diversified and opportunistic strategies to generate between 4% to 5% and 6% to 7% respectively.

Korea Post will be accepting applications for its ILS mandate until March 17. The first round of assessment is due to be conducted in the fourth week of March and the on-site due diligence will be carried out at the end of April.

This outsourcing exercise comes seven months after the bureau released tenders for its overseas co-investment separately managed account and overseas collateralised loan obligation portfolios.