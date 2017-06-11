Korea Post unit seeks foreign managers for $300 million global private debt funds

19 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Korea Post Savings, a unit of South Korea’s state-owned Korea Post, is calling for bids from foreign private equity fund managers to manage global private debt funds of up to US$300 million.

According to a request for proposal posted on its website on May 17, Korea Post Savings plans to outsource management of up to three global private debt funds to the foreign fund managers. The company will initially commit $100 million to each of the funds.

The funds will invest in mezzanine, and distressed debt financing, focussing mainly on North America and Europe. Direct lending funds for the real estate sector and collateralised loan obligations will be excluded.

Korea Post Savings is targeting the funds to generate a net internal rate of return of at least 8% over an investment period of up to five years.

Fund managers who bid for the mandate must be registered as foreign investment entities under South Korean law.

Korea Post Savings will accept submissions until May 26, and evaluate proposals between June 2-19. Reviews and final selections will be completed on June 30.