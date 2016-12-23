Corporate pension funds in Korea amounted to US$106 billion in 2015

Corporate retirement pension funds in Korea amounted to 125 trillion won (US$106 billion) as of end-December 2015, a decade after their introduction.

According to figures from Statistics Korea, 302,000 companies had adopted pension schemes for their employees by the end of last year, accounting for 27.2% of the 1.11 million businesses in the country. Out of the all 11.3 million employees in Korea, approximately 5.35 million workers, or 47.2% of the working population were covered by various corporate pension programmes.

The corporate pension system was launched in 2005 and operates on a voluntary basis. Companies with five or more employees can convert the mandatory severance pay system for private sector employees into corporate pensions upon mutual agreement between employers and employees.

The country’s public pension scheme, the National Pension Service (NPS), which is also the third-largest pension fund in the world, saw its AUM reach 544.6 trillion won as of September 2016.

Its cumulative revenue amounted to 684 trillion won, of which 433 trillion won came from cumulative pension contributions, and 251 trillion won from cumulative investment returns.

On a single-year basis, the NPS saw 21.7 trillion won in return on investments in 2015, which translates to a 4.6% annual rate of return.

Pension contributions from the scheme’s 21.6 million pensioners stood at 36.5 million won in 2015, while a total of 1.3 trillion won in monthly pension benefits were paid to more than four million beneficiaries over the same period of time.

As of the end of September 2016, the NPS was investing 52.5% of its reserves in domestic fixed income, 18.4% in domestic equities, 13.7% in global equities, 10.3% in alternative investments, 4.1% in global fixed income, 0.8% in cash and cash equivalents, and 0.2% in other investments.