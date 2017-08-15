Tianhong cuts limit on Yu’e Bao subscription for second time

15 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA By Liz Mak

Tianhong Asset Management (Tianhong), which manages Yu’e Bao, the world’s biggest money market fund, has lowered the maximum investment ceiling in the 1.4 trillion RMB (US$210 billion) blockbuster fund for the second time this year.

The move follows an unusually vocal warning from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) last week that the dominance of money market funds may be distorting the Mainland’s asset management market.

Alibaba-affiliated Tianhong capped new subscriptions to the fund at 100,000 RMB effective August 14, a level that is one-tenth of the original limit before it was first lowered three months ago.

The company says the new reduction applies to new subscriptions by personal investors only. Existing investors do not have to cut their holdings to meet the new threshold.

“Yu’e Bao has seen relatively high growth this year. This is to ensure the stable operation of the fund, allowing us to better protect investor interests and to maintain service quality,” Tianhong says in a statement announcing the move on August 12.

The company had lowered the limit in May to 250,000 RMB from the original 1 million RMB.

Li Huang, Shanghai-based associate director at Fitch Ratings’ funds and asset managers rating group, says Yu’e Bao’s AUM increased 25% in the second quarter from the preceding three months to 1.43 trillion RMB, accounting for 28% of China’s money market funds.

“This (new cut) aims to control the growth of the overall fund’s size and is positive for the fund’s liquidity management. But the effectiveness of this move is doubtful because the current average holding per investor is roughly 4,000 RMB,” Ms. Huang tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

Even before AMAC’s warning to the industry last week, Ms. Huang and her team at the ratings agency had been calling attention to the unusually high degree of concentration and liquidity risks stemming from China’s fast-growing money market fund sector.

In a report in July, Ms. Huang noted that the sector had total AUM of 4.5 trillion RMB as at the end of March, and that China had the world’s second largest money market fund assets, after the US.

The Fitch Ratings report warned that the top three funds in the Chinese sector control a third of all Mainland money market fund assets, and that “substantial or sudden asset reallocations by large funds could affect market liquidity or pricing dynamics.”

China’s mutual fund industry had total AUM of 10.07 trillion RMB among its 123 fund houses as at end-June, according to the AMAC’s data.

Tianhong released Yu’e Bao as China’s first-ever internet distributed fund in 2013. Its success had stemmed from its partnership with Alibaba’s Ant Financial, which allows users on its online trading platforms to allocate idle funds to the fund to earn yield.

Until the latest warnings about the market concentration risk, Chinese regulators had touted Tianhong as an example of positive innovation to be emulated because the success of Yu’e Bao had not only lifted the company from obscurity, but also opened other fund managers to the possibility of distribution via mobile platforms and the internet.

Tianhong is 51% owned by Ant Financial. Other corporate shareholders include Tianjin Trust, which owns a 16.8% stake; Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group, 15.6%; and Wuhu Hi-tech Investment, 5.6%. Tianhong staff hold 11%, which is unusually high in a largely state-owned industry.