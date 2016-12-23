Nod from regulator required to bolster Hong Kong’s L&I ETF market

22 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Leveraged and inverse (L&I) products have yet to gain traction in Hong Kong’s ETF market in terms of trading volume, even though the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) issued a circular allowing for the sale of these niche products in February this year.

Market pundits remain positive on the market outlook for ETFs next year, anticipating the imminent launch of Hong Kong-focussed L&I ETFs will boost market liquidity.

Under the SFC’s circular, local ETF sponsors are only permitted to launch L&I products mirroring offshore indexes in the initial stage.

The regulatory watchdog will conduct a review six months following the launch of the first batch of L&I products to consider extending it to other eligible indexes, including broadly-based Hong Kong indices.

At present, however, the SFC has no plans to accept applications for L&I products tracking Mainland indexes.

In June, Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) released the city’s first L&I products: the Samsung KOSPI 200 Daily (-1X) Inverse Product, the Samsung KOSPI 200 Daily (2x) Leveraged Product, the Samsung TOPIX Daily (2X) Leveraged Product, and the Samsung TOPIX Daily (-1X) Inverse Product.

Aside from Samsung, three other Hong Kong-based ETF providers – CSOP Asset Management, China Asset Management (Hong Kong), and Mirae Asset Hong Kong – have also jumped onto the L&I bandwagon this year.

Despite the growing interest in L&I products, the investment tool accounted for only 0.0017% in average daily turnover of the stock market, or HK$65.38 million (US$8.43 million) in 2Q2016, and 0.0036% or HK$153 million in the third quarter, according to figures from the Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing House (HKEX).

This lukewarm response is in stark contrast to its regional rival Taiwan, which saw its ETF turnover increase by 45% year-on-year in 2015, mainly due to the strong demand for L&I products.

Eva Chan, a partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons, tells Asia Asset Management that aggregated ETFs listed in Hong Kong accounted for only 6% to 7% on average, of total market transactions.

“L&I products only made up a small proportion mainly because there were only a few products available in the market. For example, the figures for 2Q2016 were predominantly sourced from Samsung’s ETFs," she explains. “Additionally, Hong Kong’s ETF market has long been dominated by a limited number of ETFs. This reflects in part the lack of “seed monies” and a lack of financial incentives for distributors.” Ms. Chan adds that it is also a challenge for L&I products to gain investors’ attention.

“Overall, the L&I market is still in its infancy in Hong Kong, but we believe it will be significantly boosted if the regulator gives approval for Hong Kong-linked L&I products, which hopefully will happen in 2017,” Ms. Chan adds; revealing that many local ETF managers are looking to launch more of such products due to the strong domestic demand for Hong Kong-based index products.

ETFs delisting

Separately, more than 25 ETFs have delisted in Hong Kong this year. Ms. Chan anticipates that this trend will carry through into 2017, especially for A-share ETFs: “With the emergence of new cross-border capital accesses such as [the] Shanghai and Shenzhen stock connects and MRF (Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme) in recent years, Hong Kong investors no longer need to heavily rely on ETFs to tap into Mainland onshore capital markets. This has undermined market demand for A-share ETFs. Among the A-share ETFs, the ones with low liquidity and a small size have been hardest hit by the downward spiral with a higher possibility of delisting. Apart from that, some ETF providers delisted their synthetic ETFs mainly due to their comparatively high operating costs.”

She continues: “That said, delisting is not uncommon in some developed markets such as Korea. From the ETF provider perspective, they need to constantly review their product line-up in response to market trends.”