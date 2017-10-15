LGI, Phillip Capital launch first Singapore-dedicated REIT ETF

04 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Singapore-based asset managers Lion Global Investors Ltd (LGI) and Phillip Capital Management (S) Ltd have launched the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated to Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-REITs).

The Lion-Phillip S-REIT ETF, which is benchmarked against the Morningstar Singapore REIT Yield Focus Index, is being offered at the issue price of S$1 (US$0.73) per unit during the initial offer period from October 2 – October 20. It will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on October 30.

“The ETF offers a sustainable income stream and portfolio diversification through exposure to high quality S-REITs at low cost,” LGI, a subsidiary of insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd, says in the promotional brochure.

The company says in the prospectus for the ETF that it will employ a “passive management or indexing investment approach” designed to track the performance of the benchmark index.

According to one Singapore-based fund manager, the ETF is expected to be well received by investors.

“Singapore REITs have been seen as one of the success stories of the region. With the manager employing a ‘passive management’ approach, it provides investors exposure to S-REITs at a low cost,” the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management, speaking on condition that he isn’t named because of company policy.

The move to launch the ETF is timely as Singapore’s property market is expected to pick up this year. According to securities firm UOB Kay Hian, property prices in the city state are set to grow by as much as 10% in 2018 after bottoming out this year.

There are three REIT ETFs already listed on the SGX, but none of them are dedicated to Singapore real estate.

The most recent was NikkoAM-Straits Trading Asia ex Japan REIT ETF, which has appreciated over 6% since it was listed on March 29.

As at June 30, 2017, LGI had AUM of over S$45 billion and Phillip Capital had AUM of US$1.5 billion.