Liquidnet Asia Pacific’s Tristan Baldwin promoted to head of sales

30 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Global institutional trading network Liquidnet has named Tristan Baldwin as head of sales for Liquidnet Asia Pacific.

Tristan Baldwin

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Baldwin is responsible for managing sales teams in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and Singapore and will report to the firm’s head of Asia Pacific, Lee Porter. His promotion comes after he spent four years as the head of Australia in Liquidnet’s Sydney office.

“Tristan’s appointment will step up the pace of our already strong growth in the region. We see exciting opportunities to further enhance the way our members interact with our deep pool of liquidity. The recent acquisition of OTAS Technologies amid growing demand from buy-side traders highlights our growing footprint in the market,” says Mr. Porter in an August 29 statement from the firm.

According to the company, Liquidnet is a global institutional trading network where more than 850 of the world’s top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact. It provides access to unique trading opportunities in 44 markets across five continents.

In his new role, Mr. Baldwin has been charged with further strengthening coordination among Liquidnet’s sales teams across the region and enhancing client access to the firm’s value-added services, including its Next Gen Algo suite.

Prior to Liquidnet, he worked at Instinet in Sydney where he was an equity trader. He has also held various positions at UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Commenting on his promotion in the statement, Mr. Baldwin says: “Liquidnet is a unique company where highly-engaging, thoughtful people are committed to make a difference in the trading community by solving institutional investors’ problems with innovative technology. I am thrilled to have an opportunity to help members achieve greater performance.”