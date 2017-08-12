Lufax launches mobile offshore wealth management platform in Singapore

19 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Lufax, the largest online wealth management platform in China set up by the Ping An Group (Ping An), has launched an offshore mobile version in Singapore.

Targeted at international and Chinese clients with investable assets offshore, it will be the first mobile wealth management platform of its kind in Singapore, according to the company.

Customers will be able to open accounts and provide investment instructions on their mobile devices using Ping An’s facial recognition technology to verify their identities.

Lufax said Lu International, its Singaporean arm, will be distributing fund products manufactured by regional and global fund houses. Lu International has been granted a Capital Markets Services license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the first such licence granted to a Chinese financial technology company in the city state.

“The establishment of Lu International in Singapore means that Ping An's successful and unique business model in China will be operating within Singapore's well-developed financial system and regulatory framework and [get] tested by global investors,” Peter Ma, chairman and chief executive officer of Ping An, says in a statement.

Lufax has expanded its offerings in China since the company was founded in Shanghai in 2011. It is best known as a financial exchange that helps to match borrowing corporates and retail investors in online peer-to-peer lending.

It has also been distributing funds, pension and insurance products to retail clients since gaining a distribution license from the Chinese securities regulator in 2015.

According to company disclosures, Lufax now has over 31 million registered users. The company is regularly touted as one of China’s leading lights in driving financial innovation.

Ping An says a number of technologies developed by its team were deployed in the breakthrough of its latest all-mobile offering in Singapore. They include systems that provide identity verification using facial recognition, remote identity, and address verification technologies.

The choice of Singapore over Hong Kong for the offshore venture stemmed from the ease of gaining regulatory approval from the Singaporean regulator, Lufax’s management told reporters. They said Hong Kong’s regulators still lacked leadership in driving policies for regulation on financial technology matters.

“You can’t make a direct comparison. Regulatory coordination is not just a ‘fintech’ issue. The Singaporean regulator has always given a lot of incentives and provided short cuts in attracting fund businesses,” a source who advises the Hong Kong government on the Financial Services Development Council told Asia Asset Management.

According to him, the Steering Group on Financial Technologies set up by the Hong Kong government in March 2015, has largely been dormant since releasing a study in May.