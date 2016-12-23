Monetary Authority of Singapore deputy MD appointed chair of BIS markets committee

11 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Switzerland By Asia Asset Management

Central bank governors at Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) recent global economy meeting – which included members from the central banks of China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, representing Asia – named Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as chair of its markets committee.

She succeeds Guy Debelle, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, who has chaired the committee since June 2013. Ms. Loh's appointment is for a term of three years starting in mid-January next year. The BIS markets committee is a forum where senior central bank officials jointly monitor developments in financial markets and assess their implications for market functioning and central bank operations.

Ms. Loh joined MAS in 1987 and has worked in different functions, including reserves and domestic markets management, monetary policy, macro-surveillance, markets development, risk management and financial technology (Fintech). Currently she oversees the central banking functions of monetary policy and markets & investments, and is also in charge of the development & international and the Fintech & innovation groups.

Established on May 17, 1930, the BIS is the world's oldest international financial organisation. It has 60 member central banks, representing countries from around the world that together make up about 95% of world GDP. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the BIS also has representative offices in Hong Kong and Mexico.