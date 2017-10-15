Market conditions a challenge for institutional asset allocation, says MFS

05 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Hui Ching-hoo

Institutional investors need to adjust their investment horizons and return targets to take a longer-term view through the market cycle, according to US-based MFS Investment Management (MFS).

Ravi Venkataraman

The toughest challenge for institutional investors such as defined benefit (DB) pension plans is to optimise their risk-adjusted returns in the current market environment, according to Ravi Venkataraman, senior managing director of MFS Institutional Advisors, the institutional unit of MFS.

One of the key issues is that these investors have little understanding about how to extract yield to meet their long-term return objectives.

“We’ve seen some institutional investors in North America are expecting a 7.5% rate of return over the next five-to-ten years,” Mr. Venkataraman says in an interview with Asia Asset Management, noting that this is too high compared to the actual return on public equities.

The market, he adds, is short of individual asset classes that can generate that kind of return over such an investment horizon.

“We forecast equity will only deliver a return of less than 5%,” he says.

In his view, even private equity investments with a significant risk premium will only generate a return that exceeds the return from public equities by 50 basis points. As such, institutional investors should keep abreast of market changes to adjust their return targets.

Mr. Venkataraman identifies risk exposure as another challenge. If institutional investors are targeting a high long-term return, they have to be aware that they will have to take a much higher risk than their initial risk tolerance.

“This will present a significant challenge for them, especially as global pension plans are actually going in another direction. They try to decrease risk as their liabilities come to mature,” he says.

In light of the challenges, some investors prefer to take a shorter three-to-five year view for their strategic targets.

“In this sense, we recommend them to orientate their public equities to Asia Pacific and emerging markets,” which have better prospects, according to Mr. Venkataraman.

As for alternative investments, he notes that in recent years, there has been significant institutional capital inflow into hedge funds, private equity, and private debt, which have shown varying performance. For instance, hedge funds were “disappointing and it turned out not to be a great move for institutional investors.”

Meanwhile, the range of return from private equity has been broad, so it’s important for investors to access top private equity managers, Mr. Venkataraman says.

As for private debt, the market has already had substantial dry powder sitting on the sidelines, resulting in greater credit risk and higher leverage, he notes.

Overall, Mr. Venkataraman says there is no “magic formula” for institutional investors to optimise their risk-adjusted return.

MFS currently has about US$468 billion in total AUM. Of this, $52.33 billion is managed from Singapore, up from $46.05 billion in June 2016.