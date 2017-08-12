M&G Real Estate announces three senior management appointments in Asia

13 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

M&G Real Estate Asia (M&G) has bolstered its senior management team with three new appointments.

Tenshin Ito

Tenshin Ito comes in as head of Japan, while Richard van den Berg and Robert Walker join as fund manager and non-executive director of M&G’s core Asia property strategy, respectively.

Based in Tokyo, Mr. Ito will report to Chiang Ling Ng, chief executive and chief investment officer of M&G Real Estate Asia. He will manage the firm’s Japanese acquisitions and asset management teams.

Richard van den Berg

Mr. Ito has over 25 years of experience in Japan across all real estate sectors, and has held senior positions at IDERA Capital Management and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. He joined M&G on July 3 from Tosei Asset Advisors, where he sourced large-scale transactions and established the company’s J-REIT business.

Meanwhile, Mr. van den Berg will join M&G Real Estate’s Singapore team in mid-August. He will manage the company’s core Asia property strategy, replacing Scott Girard who is relocating to Australia.

Mr. van den Berg has over 30 years of experience in the Asian real estate markets with CBRE Global Investors, ING Real Estate Investment Management and Rodamco Asia.

Mr. Walker will join as an independent director of M&G’s core Asia property strategy in November, subject to regulatory approval. He will bring deep industry expertise after nearly three decades in the property industry with senior Asia-based roles at Jones Lang LaSalle, Hines and Macquarie. He comes from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, where he was head of Asia Pacific real estate from 2012 – 2017.

Commenting on the new appointments in a July 12 press statement, Mr. Ng says: “We are delighted to welcome Ito-san, Richard and Robert to the team. They bring a wealth of experience of the Asia Pacific real estate markets and we are confident that these significant appointments will further consolidate our leadership position and deliver long term income and capital growth to our investors.”

He continues: “I would also like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Scott, who is leaving to rejoin his family in Australia, for being an instrumental part of the successful development of our Asia business and our strategy’s robust growth over the last seven years.”

M&G is the real estate fund management arm of UK-based M&G Investments. Its core Asia property strategy has significantly gained in size and scale over the last few years with over US$4 billion in assets as of March 30 this year.