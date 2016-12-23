Chinese regulators to further standardise asset allocation for OA schemes

14 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have amended the rules on the portfolio allocation of occupational annuities (OA), the second pillar of the country’s pension system.

The new initiative stipulates that the schemes’ investments in equities, equity funds, hybrid funds, or equity pension products are not allowed to exceed 30% of the total asset value of an individual OA account. Further, the new measures limit OA funds’ daily repurchases of fixed income.

The MHRSS and MOF explained that they had carried out a consultation since June 21 to seek public opinion in regard to the amendments on the regulation of OA investments.

The OA system is structured under a defined contribution (DC) model within which employee members are obliged to contribute 4% of their salaries to OA accounts, while their employers or government units need to contribute 8%. In late 2014, the MHRSS launched tax incentives to spur member interest in retirement savings.

The bureaus elaborated that the scale of the OA system remains relatively small with approximately 50 million members. However, as a supplementary retirement fund, they stated that the investment of OA funds should be carried out in a more prudent and risk diverse manner in addition to factoring in liquidity, security, and profitability in the course of its management process.

Zheng Bingwen, director of the centre for international social security studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, estimates that the scale of the OA scheme would grow at the rate of 60 billion RMB (US$8.92 billion) to 70 billion RMB per annum.