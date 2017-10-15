Demand for green Islamic bonds set to grow, MIFC says

19 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

The Malaysian and global green sukuk, or Islamic bond, markets are expected to continue to grow, thanks to increasing investor interest in sustainable investing, according to the Malaysian International Islamic Financial Centre (MIFC).

“The growth potential for [the] green sukuk market is indeed timely with rising global interest in green financing where innovative fundraising instruments like green and socially responsible investing (SRI) sukuk is a viable solution to address global needs for green and other forms of sustainable and responsible financing,” MIFC says in a September 14 report.

MIFC is an initiative of Malaysia’s central bank. Its main role is to promote Islamic finance in Malaysia and globally.

MIFC says global sukuk issuances in the first half of 2017 increased 45.6% year-on-year to US$59.1 billion, with global sukuk outstanding up 11.7% year-on-year to $376.6 billion.

“The sukuk market has been instrumental in supporting the long-term infrastructure financing gap development of sustainable infrastructure by both public and private sector in a number of countries,” it says.

The report notes that Malaysia continues to be the main driver in the Islamic capital market, with a 46.4% share of sukuk issuances currently.

MIFC commended Tadau Energy for its recent sale of the world's first green sukuk, saying that this “exemplifies [Malaysia’s] commitment towards green and sustainable responsible investments” and is “a testament for its leadership” in the sukuk market.

Tadau Energy, a unit of China-owned Edra Power Holdings, issued 250 million ringgit (US$59.73 million) of green SRI sukuk in July to raise funds to build a 50-megawatt (MW) solar-generated power plant in the east Malaysian state of Sabah.

“Malaysia's experience in facilitating the green sukuk issuance by developing the necessary framework and infrastructure for a conducive market of green sukuk is set to become a model in bridging Islamic finance and SRI,” MIFC says.

Malaysian ratings agency RAM Ratings Services also expects more local companies to issue green sukuk.

“These companies will largely be involved in renewable energy power projects. This is in line with the Malaysian government's push for 2,080 MW of renewable energy by 2020,” Chong Van Nee, head of infrastructure and utilities ratings at RAM Ratings Services, tells Asia Asset Management.

“However, depending on the size of the individual projects, smaller projects might tap the loan market for funding,” she adds.